Raiders 2024 pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
Defensive Line (9): Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Janarius Robinson, Adam Butler, Matthew Butler, Byron Young
The Raiders defensive line could be one of the best in the NFL this season, especially after the rise of Malcolm Koonce this past season. Koonce thrived once Antonio Pierce took over as the team's head coach, racking up eight sacks down the stretch, and proving to be an excellent No. 2 alongside Maxx Crosby.
Speaking of Crosby, he may be the best overall defensive player in the game and has certainly become a Raiders legend. He will be aided by the arrival of Christian Wilkins at the defensive tackle position, a key free agency pickup that will bolster the Raiders defensive line in a big way.
Overall, there are some question marks though, as second-year players Tyree Wilson and Byron Young must take a giant leap forward. John Jenkins will be back, and my expectation is both Butlers will return to the roster, giving the Raiders a deep and strong defensive line.
Linebackers (5): Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane, Luke Masterson, Tommy Eichenberg, Darien Butler
One position group to get excited about this season for the Raiders is the linebacker corps. Divine Deablo is going to be an absolute star in this league, and if there was a defensive free agent pickup from last offseason that personified a "Raider," it was Robert Spillane.
Tommy Eichenberg was a tackling machine at Ohio State, and he should have no problems making the roster out of camp. Luke Masterson has proven his worth, and earned his roster spot over the last few seasons, though the real battle with come between guys like Amari Burney, Darien Butler, and Kana'i Mauga.