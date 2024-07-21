Raiders 2024 pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 2024 Pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Cornerbacks (7): Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, MJ Devonshire, Brandon Facyson, Sam Webb
The Raiders secondary is going to be under the microscope once again this season, though there is hope that it could end up being a strong point. Jack Jones arrived last season and became the CB1 that this franchise has been missing, and in the slot, Nate Hobbs looked more like the player he was as a rookie than how he played during his second season in the league.
In the NFL Draft, Las Vegas used two picks on the cornerback room, bringing in Decamerion Richardson and MJ Devonshire. Both players should be able to make the team out of camp, while veterans like Sam Webb and Brandon Facyson will get a long look as well. The competition at cornerback could be fun to watch this summer, but the success of the position group will hinge on whether or not Jones is the real deal.
Safeties (5): Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Trey Taylor, Chris Smith II
The combination of Marcus Epps and Trevon Moehrig proved to be one of the bright spots on the Raiders defense last season, with Epps helping Moehrig along in his development. Now, going into their second season together, the expectations will be even higher, and with question marks at cornerback, their play will be counted on even more in 2024.
Isaiah Pola-Mao is a player who has proven his worth for the Raiders, and despite the fact that Trey Taylor was added via the draft, he should make the roster as well. Taylor should make the roster based on his versatility, and the Raiders should also not give up on Chris Smith II just yet.