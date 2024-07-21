Raiders 2024 pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
By Brad Weiss
Special Teams (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
The Silver and Black return the best kicker/punter tandem in the NFL once again in 2024, as Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole have dominated at their respective positions in recent years. Carlson is as clutch as they come when it comes to kicking the ball through the uprights, and Cole is as deadly a punter as there is in the league.
Both players are very young, and continue to carry on the tradition of the Raiders consistently having some of the best kickers and punters in the game. That should give the team an added advantage this season, as Cole has the ability to change field position at any time, and within 55 yards, Carlson has incredible power and accuracy.
The summer months will be interesting for the Raiders, as there is only a small amount of July left before August arrives. The roster could see new faces added throughout training camp, and of course, after cuts come down, some players will become available that could upgrade the roster at that time as well.
The Raiders do not have very high expectations per the national media this season, but that does not change the feeling around the building. The expectation is that they will win in Pierce's first full season at the lead of the franchise, and based on what we saw towards the end of last season, there is no reason to expect differently.