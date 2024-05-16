Raiders 2024 schedule: Looking at the toughest three-game stretch
The 2024 NFL schedule has officially been released, and the Las Vegas Raiders have the ninth-ranked strength of schedule. That means they have some rough stretches and play some tough opponents, which is expected when you’re in one of the toughest divisions, and have the back-to-back Super Bowl-winning champs in your division.
Let’s take a look at what I believe will be the toughest three-game stretch for the Silver and Black this season.
Week 8, Sunday October 27th Vs Kansas City Chiefs
Starting right around the mid-way point of the season is when things start to get super challenging and when games start to matter most. The Chiefs at home will be a huge test to see where the Raiders truly are.
Remember, last year the Raiders beat the Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day and are still currently the last team to beat them. They also had a 14-0 lead when they played in Vegas last year before the Chiefs came back to ultimately win that game.
Week 9, Sunday, November 3rd, @ Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals went through a lot last season, but make no mistake about it, they’re still a very tough team. They will be tough to beat, especially on the road in November, when it starts to really cool down in Cincinnati.
Week 11, Sunday, November 17th, @ Miami Dolphins
Yes, the Raiders have a bye week in between the Bengals and the Dolphins, but that’s still a very tough stretch, especially with all the traveling. Traveling to Cincinnati, then back to Vegas for a week, then back out to Miami. Not to mention both road games are super early as well (10AM). Miami is obviously a tough team, stacked on offense with a solid defense too, and they’re always a challenge to beat especially on the road.
Last season, the Raiders visited Miami and lost a close one, 20-13.
Conclusion
The Raiders definitely have a tough road ahead, but it could be much worse. Overall, it’s a pretty fair schedule. You can even say they have 10 home games. (8 In Vegas, 2 in LA). But this stretch of Vs Chiefs, @ Bengals and @ Dolphins is by far the worst of it in my opinion.