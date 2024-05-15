Raiders 2024 schedule release: Updated rumors and matchups
By Brad Weiss
In just a few hours, we will know the entire 2024 schedule for the Las Vegas Raiders. Primed to make a playoff run this season, the Raiders will have a tall task ahead of them in 2024, as they boast one of the hardest strengths of schedule in the NFL this upcoming season.
For the Raiders, it has been a crazy offseason, as they said goodbye to star running back Josh Jacobs, and really revamped the quarterback room. They also added big-time to the defensive side of the ball, bringing in Christian Wilkins, by far the best free agent defensive tackle in this year's class.
At 5pm PT, the NFL will release their full schedule for the upcoming season, but we have already seen some leaks come in regarding who the Raiders will play next season. One matchup we already know of is against an AFC powerhouse, and it will be on the road against them.
Raiders to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 in the early window
On X (formerly Twitter), Lindsay Patterson, who covers the Bengals posted a bit of schedule leak for Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. In her leak, she posted a few of the games Cincinnati will play this upcoming season, including a mid-season matchup against the Silver and Black.
This will be a rematch of the Raiders last playoff appearance, a game that ended with a Derek Carr interception to seal Las Vegas' fate. After that season, the team decided to bring in Josh McDaniels as head coach, and Dave Ziegler as general manager, a failed experiment that eventually led to Carr being released by the team.
Raiders to host the Steelers in Week 6
In Week 6, the Raiders will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the Raiders slate looks like, as we know they will face Carr for the first time since he signed with the New Orleans Saints back in the 2023 offseason.