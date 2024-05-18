Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: A playmaking QB lands in Las Vegas
By Brad Weiss
Most of the talk surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason focused on the quarterback position, as they released Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, while bringing in Gardner Minshew II via free agency. That leaves Minshew and Aidan O'Connell to battle it out for the starting quarterback job in 2024, but many in Raider Nation wanted them to do more.
One thing in particular was trading up for Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, something that became impossible with his rise during the draft process. Las Vegas did not draft a single quarterback across their eight selections this past April, but many mock drafts have them adding one in the first round of 2025.
In a recent mock draft by Pro Football Network, Oliver Hodgkinson brings a playmaking quarterback to the desert.
Raiders select Shedeur Sanders in recent mock draft
In this mock, as we have seen with early 2025 NFL Mock Drafts, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be in the market for a quarterback. Sitting with the No. 12 overall pick, the Raiders possibly get the gem of the first round, selecting Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Not only would the arrival of Sanders put an end to any question as to who the starting quarterback would be in Las Vegas moving forward, but it would bring even more star power to Las Vegas. Sanders is going to be the No. 1 focus in this upcoming draft, as he has been a star for Colorado, and many feel his skill set will translate to the pro game.
Plus, he is the son of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders, and has pretty much been in the limelight his entire collegiate career. The bright lights of the NFL won't do much to scare the younger Sanders, as he looks to bring his own brand of "Primetime" to the Silver and Black.