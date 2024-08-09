Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Is it QB or Bust on Day 1?
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL season is just entering the preseason, but it is never too early to start thinking about who the Las Vegas Raiders could pick on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders have struggled in the first round of the draft for years now, but the hope is that 2024 pick, Brock Bowers, can help shake that trend and set the team up for success going forward.
Looking around at the many recent NFL Mock Drafts, the experts do not think that it is going to be a very successful season for the Silver and Black in 2024. All of the mocks we looked at had the Raiders picking in the top 10 of the first round, and one even had them picking in the top 5.
In most mocks as well, the Raiders went quarterback, though it appears there are only a handful of signal-callers who could hear their names called on Day 1. It is certain to be an exciting time for the fan base next April, especially if the team finished in the top 10 of the first round, and you can expect all the noise to be focused around the quarterback position.
Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Is it QB or Bust on Day 1?
Sayre Bedinger, NFL Spin Zone
However, it is not all quarterbacks that we saw the Raiders selecting with their first-round pick in 2025. Over at the NFL Spin Zone, Sayre Bedinger, had the Raiders addressing their cornerback issues with the No. 7 overall pick.
The selection for Bedinger is Michigan star Will Johnson, who was seen as a top-three pick in some of the mock drafts we looked at for this piece. Johnson would instantly come in and fix the Raiders issues on the outside opposite Jack Jones, and would be another added piece to what looks to be a strong defense in Las Vegas.
Now, let us turn our attention to the quarterbacks.