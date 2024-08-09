Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Is it QB or Bust on Day 1?
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Is it QB or Bust on Day 1?
Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team
Ian Valentino from The 33rd Team laid out his potential first round of the 2025 NFL Draft recently, and for the Raiders, they held the No. 7 overall pick. With the selection, Las Vegas may have struck gold, as potential No. 1 overall pick Carson Beck from Georgia was still available when the Silver and Black handed in their index card.
Beck is seen by many as the best quarterback in this year's draft class, so to get him that late in the top 10 would possibly be seen as a steal. He would also be teamed back up with former teammate Brock Bowers, the Raiders first-round pick in 2024, so that would be an interesting tandem to watch thrive at the NFL level for years to come.
Curt Popejoy, The Draft Wire
Over at The Draft Wire, Curt Popejoy had the Raiders landing Carson Beck as well, though he fell all the way to pick No. 9 in his recent mock. Beck is the first quarterback to come off the board with the No. 9 selection, so that could be an indictment of how thin the quarterback class could be in 2025.
The truth is, selecting Beck in the first round would certainly excite the fan base, and give Raider Nation hope that they have finally found a long-term solution at the position group. Beck was a popular selection in recent mocks, but it is another quarterback who seems to be trending the most toward the Las Vegas Raiders.