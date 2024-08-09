Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Is it QB or Bust on Day 1?
By Brad Weiss
Justin Melo, The Draft Network
The Draft Network recently laid out a potential first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and writer Justin Melo had the Raiders picking in the top 10. His selection for the Silver and Black came in at No. 8 overall, and it would be an exciting quarterback that would certainly fire up the Raiders fan base with the selection.
Melo's selection for the Raiders early on in the first round is Colorado star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders. Much has been made about Sanders since following his father to Colorado, but if he excels in his second season as the starter for the Buffs, he is certain to hear his name called on Day 1.
Tankathon
The people over at Tankathon had the same feeling for the Raiders 2024 season, that it is going to be a terrible 17-game slate that finds the Silver and Black picking in the top 10. In this mock draft, the Raiders pick one selection higher, but the selection is still the same in Colorado star, Shedeur Sanders.
The truth is, Sanders is not just Deion's son, and in fact, is one of the more NFL-ready quarterbacks in this year's draft class. Las Vegas has to escape quarterback purgatory this upcoming offseason, and Sanders would certainly bring a skill set we have not seen for the Raiders in some time.
Bleacher Report, Brett Sobleski
Finally, we land on Bleacher Report, and much like Tankathon and the Draft Network, the Raiders bring in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, writer Brett Sobleski has the Raiders having an even worse 2024 campaign, as they pick at No. 4 overall in his latest mock draft.
In his piece, he listed multiple other fits for teams with their selections, but for the Raiders, he listed it as "QB or Bust." That may be the mentality going into the 2025 NFL Draft, especially if the Raiders do not get much out of either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew this upcoming season.