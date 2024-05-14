Raiders: 3 biggest gambles by Tom Telesco this offseason
By Brad Weiss
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in Tom Telesco to be their next general manager. After firing Dave Ziegler during the 2023 NFL season, Las Vegas turned to Champ Kelly in the interim role at the position, but decided to bring in a veteran as general manager in Telesco, while keeping Kelly on his staff.
His first offseason has not been without its fireworks, as is the case with any new general manager at the NFL level. He inherited a team that failed to make the playoffs last season, but played well down the stretch, and there is optimism that the Raiders should be a more competitive team this upcoming season.
The combination of Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce pushed all the buttons this offseason, making some great moves, while also some questionable ones. We won't know until the NFL season kicks off whether or not they made the right moves, but here, we dive into some of the bigger gambles made by Telesco during his first offseason at the helm of the Silver and Black.
Let us dive into his three biggest gambles this offseason.