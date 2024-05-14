Raiders: 3 biggest gambles by Tom Telesco this offseason
By Brad Weiss
3. Raiders pass on a position of need on Day 1 of the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2024 NFL Draft holding the No. 13 overall pick in the first round, a selection that would be Telesco's first as the team's general manager. Going into the draft, there were plenty of positions of need that the Raiders needed to address, with the biggest three being quarterback, offensive tackle, and cornerback.
As we inched closer to the draft, rumors swirled that the Raiders would be in the market to add a quarterback early on Day 1. Many felt they would try to trade up to select one, and even if they could not, Michael Penix Jr. could be waiting for them with the 13th pick.
However, they were not able to trade up, and when Michael Penix Jr. went No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons, Telesco was forced to pivot. Instead of drafting an offensive tackle or cornerback in a draft year that was loaded with first-round talent at those two positions, Telesco went tight end, bringing Georgia star Brock Bowers.
Bowers was the No. 1 tight end in the draft class, so he was an excellent get at No. 13 overall, but did not fill an immediate void in the roster. If Bowers has a decent season, and the Raiders struggle at right tackle or cornerback this season, this could be seen as a miss by Telesco with the team's first-round pick.