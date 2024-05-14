Raiders: 3 biggest gambles by Tom Telesco this offseason
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders select Delmar Glaze in the 3rd Round of the 2024 NFL Draft
As we stated earlier, this year's NFL Draft class was loaded with talent at the offensive tackle position. Even holding the No. 13 overall pick, Las Vegas could have brought in a right tackle that could have manned the position for years to come.
However, Telesco passed on one on Day 1, making it the biggest position of need on Day 2. Once again, Telesco decided to pass on the position, instead filling another void along the offensive line by bringing in a potential starting right offensive guard in Jackson Powers-Johnson from the University of Oregon.
Going into Day 3, it was time to start addressing the offensive tackle and cornerback positions, and he did so by selecting Delmar Glaze from the University of Maryland with the No. 77 overall pick. While Glaze is a versatile offensive tackle that played on both the right and left side with the Terrapins, he was not seen as a third-round prospect, as many felt he would go from Rounds 5 through 7.
Glaze will have to prove this was the right selection as a rookie, because if he does not crack the starting lineup, or become the Raiders swing tackle this could be viewed as a miss by Telesco with the team's first Day 3 selection.