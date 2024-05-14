Raiders: 3 biggest gambles by Tom Telesco this offseason
By Brad Weiss
1. Raiders let Josh Jacobs walk in free agency
Going into free agency, there was no bigger pending free agent for the Raiders than star running back Josh Jacobs. Since coming into the league as a first-round pick back in 2019, Jacobs became a star, leading the NFL in rushing yards back in 2022.
However, in today's NFL, teams are weary about spending big money at the running back position, and Jacobs was allowed to walk in free agency, He was quickly signed by the Green Bay Packers, a team he should thrive with, and that left the Raiders putting a lot of pressure on Zamir White to step into the lead back role at the position.
White was excellent during the 2023 NFL season, racking up over 100 yards in two of his four starts, including a memorable game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Christmas Day. The hope is that his efforts towards the end of last season were not a fluke, and that he can step in and shoulder the load in his first full season as RB1 for the Silver and Black.
If he does not, and Jacobs runs wild with the Green Bay Packers, Raiders fans will always wonder why Telesco let him go.