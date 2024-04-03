3 free agents Raiders could still sign before the 2024 NFL Draft
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders could still land a few potential starters in free agency.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with needs on both sides of the ball, as they look to turn this roster into a playoff-caliber group heading into Antonio Pierce's first full season as head coach. The Raiders played a tough brand of football behind Pierce once he took over for Josh McDaniels in late-October, but more talent is needed if they hope to take the team to the next level.
Here, we look at three current free agents the Raiders could still add before the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off.
3. Laken Tomlinson, Offensive Guard
Offensive guard is still an issue for the Raiders going into the NFL Draft, though they did bolster the group by bringing back Jordan Meredith in free agency. Meredith appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, but at this point, there is going to be more talent added to the position group over the next few weeks.
One player Las Vegas could look to add in free agency is Laken Tomlinson, who started all 17 games for the New York Jets last season. This is a veteran offensive guard that could come in and start on the right side for the Raiders in 2024, and if he can return to the Pro Bowl form he showed during his time in San Francisco, this would be a home run signing.