3 free agents Raiders could still sign before the 2024 NFL Draft
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders could still land a few potential starters in free agency.
By Brad Weiss
2. Adoree' Jackson, Cornerback
The Raiders cornerback room lost a significant piece this offseason, as Amik Robertson signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency. Robertson had been a key player for the Raiders across the last few seasons, and outside of Jack Jones, was probably the most consistent player at the position during that time.
With Jones returning in 2024, as well as Nate Hobbs in the slot, the Raiders have a lot of work to do in terms of adding potential starters, as well as depth at cornerback. One player who could be on the Raiders radar is Adoree' Jackson, who played under current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the New York Giants.
Once a can't-miss prospect coming out of USC, Jackson has not had the kind of career expected from a first-round pick, but he did play his best football in 2021 with Graham as his DC. Jackson is still fairly young, and is blessed with incredible athleticism and a nose for the ball, but can he stay healthy enough to actually help the Raiders if they sign him in free agency?