3 free agents Raiders could still sign before the 2024 NFL Draft
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders could still land a few potential starters in free agency.
By Brad Weiss
1. Xavien Howard, Cornerback
Staying at the cornerback position, Xavien Howard is someone the Raiders should be looking into at this point. The cornerback room is one of their weakest areas right now, and a player like Howard could come in and be a Day 1 starter alongside Jack Jones on the outside next season.
Howard may be 30-years old, but he is still a very capable cornerback, and would also bring some veteran leadership to the cornerback room. The veteran cornerback has familiarity with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as well, as Graham was his defensive coordinator in Miami during the 2019 NFL season.
Some feel Howard has lost a step, but he is a guy who led the NFL in interceptions twice during his career, and a change of scenery may be the best thing for him. The Raiders are going to address the cornerback room via the 2024 NFL Draft, possibly on Day 1, but adding Howard would give them another potential starter, as well as depth.