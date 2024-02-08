3 free agents that should follow Raiders new OC to Las Vegas
With Raiders OC Luke Getsy coming over from Chicago, here are three free agents who should follow their former coach to Las Vegas.
By Brad Weiss
Lucas Patrick, IOL
We start out along the offensive line, as the Raiders could be making big changes up front for the 2024 NFL season. Three starters are slated to hit free agency, including Greg Van Roten, Andre James, and Jermaine Eluemunor, and one Chicago Bears free agent could fill one of two of those roles next year.
Lucas Patrick can play both center and offensive guard, and he has a history with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their days together in Green Bay. Patrick started 15 games for the Bears this past season, and when he was in Green Bay, he started 28 combined at right guard and center in his final two seasons with the Packers.
Patrick is a guy to keep an eye on free agency, as he fills multiple roles for the Raiders, and can save them a ton of money if they move on from James at center. The hope is that the Raiders will run it back with what was a solid offensive line this past season, but if they do decide to reshuffle the deck, Patrick makes a lot of sense due to his relationship with Getsy.