3 free agents that should follow Raiders new OC to Las Vegas
With Raiders OC Luke Getsy coming over from Chicago, here are three free agents who should follow their former coach to Las Vegas.
By Brad Weiss
Jaylon Johnson, CB
He may be a defensive player, but Jaylon Johnson is someone to keep an eye on in free agency this offseason. Getsy got to see Johnson go up against his wide receivers and tight ends during his time as the Bears offensive coordinator, and there is no denying that Johnson will be one of the more coveted cornerbacks in free agency this offseason.
Johnson has stated that he would like to remain a Bear, but he also needs to get paid, so it will be interesting to see what Ryan Poles does with the young cornerback. Poles has said that Johnson will be back with the Bears, but in the world of free agency, we have seen that said about numerous players who end up signing elsewhere.
The Raiders did a great job finding Jack Jones during the 2023 NFL season and making him their CB1, so there is already some potential star power at the position. Johnson would give the Raiders two shutdown cornerbacks in the starting lineup on the outside, and help push the Raiders secondary to new heights in 2024.