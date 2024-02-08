3 free agents that should follow Raiders new OC to Las Vegas
With Raiders OC Luke Getsy coming over from Chicago, here are three free agents who should follow their former coach to Las Vegas.
By Brad Weiss
D'Onta Foreman, RB
Once again, running back will be at the forefront of Raiders news during the offseason, as the team has to decide what to do with star Josh Jacobs. Entering free agency, Jacobs is likely hoping for a long-term deal, and is someone that head coach Antonio Pierce feels is a cornerstone player for the franchise.
However, teams are not apt to pay running backs these days, and there are a bunch of big-name players entering free agency at the position. One player who could be brought in from Chicago that is not such a big name is D'Onta Foreman, and he would be a solid No. 2 behind Zamir White if the Raiders decide to move on from Jacobs this offseason.
Foreman had his best game of the 2023 NFL season against the Raiders, rushing for two touchdowns and catching another touchdown in the passing attack. He is a guy who could be a solid depth piece for the Raiders next season, and being 28-years old, likely would not take a ton of money to bring him in during free agency.