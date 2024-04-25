Las Vegas Raiders: 3 goals in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with plenty of needs, but these should be their top-3 goals for the three-day event.
By Brad Weiss
With the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of big decisions to make across the three-day event. New general manager Tom Telesco has spent the previous few months trying to revamp the roster, and while the team lost some key pieces, the roster is in much better shape than it was a year ago.
Going into Thursday, the Raiders hold eight draft picks across the seven rounds, including the No. 13 overall pick. For Telesco, the goal is simple, try and right the wrongs from previous regimes and build this Raiders roster into a contender.
Here, we look at three goals the Las Vegas Raiders should have going into the 2024 NFL Draft.
3. Solidify the secondary and offensive line
The two biggest issues with the Raiders current roster are cornerback and offensive tackle, two areas where Telesco needs to target early on. Whether or not they use a first round pick on the position group, as some feel they could go quarterback, Telesco needs to fill these two voids before Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
Luckily for Telesco, there is solid talent at both positions, and they certainly could get a Day 1 starter in the second and third rounds. If they can accomplish that, this roster looks to be the most complete we have seen going into May in a long time.