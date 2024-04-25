Las Vegas Raiders: 3 goals in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with plenty of needs, but these should be their top-3 goals for the three-day event.
By Brad Weiss
2. Adding a long-term solution at QB
While quarterback may not be the most pressing issue on this Raiders roster, you have to think Tom Telesco is going to want to bring in his guy this draft season. Sitting at No. 13, they could stretch for a quarterback, adding Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix, but those guys could also be available on Day 2.
Whether it is trading up on Day 1, or possibly bringing in a quarterback in the second round, Telesco's goal has to be to try and add a long-term solution at the position. Aidan O'Connell is only going into his second year, and based on how he played as a rookie, would be a top-5 quarterback selected this draft cycle, so maybe they already have the long-term solution on the roster.
Either way, you have to believe that Telesco is going to draft a quarterback this year, and it could even be a guy like Spencer Rattler in the third round. Rattler has been moving up draft boards, and even if he sits as a rookie in 2024, he has a good enough skill set to be a long-time starter in the NFL if they bring him along at a reasonable pace.