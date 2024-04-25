Las Vegas Raiders: 3 goals in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with plenty of needs, but these should be their top-3 goals for the three-day event.
By Brad Weiss
1. Don't be the laughingstock of Day 1
Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the last few drafts have been terrible for the Raiders in the first round, and it is clear on Friday who the biggest loser is in terms of the first round. From Alex Leatherwood to Damon Arnette, the Raiders have added nothing of substance to the roster since 2019, when Josh Jacobs was one of their three first round selections.
The goal for Telesco has to be to avoid being the laughingstock of the first round, something that has plagued the Raiders for the previous four drafts. Las Vegas did not have a first round pick in 2022 thanks to the trade for Davante Adams, but even in 2019, when Jacobs was added, the other two first round picks did not work out.
Telesco is a veteran general manager, and he has enough skill at the position to do the right thing in the first round. Looking at his history with the Chargers, he has added elite players on Day 1 consistently, and the hope is that he can do the same thing to start his tenure with the Silver and Black.