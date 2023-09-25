Las Vegas Raiders: 3 key observations following the 23-18 SNF loss to Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders lost a key game on Sunday night, and here are some observations from the 23-18 defeat inside Allegiant Stadium.
By Brad Weiss
Week 3 brought another disappointing loss for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they were unable to take care of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener. Despite all the hoopla, which included Mike Tyson lighting Al Davis's torch, and Lil Wayne performing at halftime, the Silver and Black could not come back from a 23-7 deficit.
In the end, the Raiders fell to 1-2 on the season, and the loss to the Steelers could prove huge later on in the year if Las Vegas somehow is in the running for a playoff spot. For now, there are so many issues to take care of going into Week 4, where they will have to take on division rival Los Angeles on the road.
Here are some key observations from the loss on Sunday night.
Raiders: 3 key observations following the 23-18 SNF loss to Steelers
Raiders cannot run the football
Despite the fact that the Raiders have one of the best running backs in the NFL on their roster, they just cannot run the ball right now. It seems like every time Josh Jacobs gets the football there are multiple defenders just waiting for him, and that has led to an anemic start for No. 8 after leading the NFL in rushing yards last year.
Through three games, the star running back has only 108 yards on 45 carries, and his 2.4 yards per attempt is more than half of what his number was in 2022 (4.9). If they cannot get him going, it is going to be a long year in Sin City.