Las Vegas Raiders: 3 key observations following the 23-18 SNF loss to Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders lost a key game on Sunday night, and here are some observations from the 23-18 defeat inside Allegiant Stadium.
By Brad Weiss
It's Davante Adams or bust for Jimmy G
When the Raiders traded for Davante Adams last offseason, it was supposed to give the team a boost in the passing game, and Derek Carr a legitimate No. 1 target. Adams did his job last season, setting the Raiders single-season receiving yards record, but Carr was shown the door and replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo.
Through the first three games of the season, Adams is doing what Adams does, and that is being one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL. For Garoppolo, it has been Adams or Bust in the passing game this season, as he is getting the majority of the targets, and has really been the only consistent weapon through the air.
Jakobi Meyers has been a great addition for the Raiders, and he played well after missing Week 2 due to being in concussion protocol. If the Raiders passing game wants to get to the next level, however, they have to start getting more from the tight end position, and Hunter Renfrow, who managed to haul in two catches on Sunday night.