Las Vegas Raiders: 3 most important games on the 2023 schedule
By Jason Willis
Week 3: Raiders vs the Pittsburgh Steelers
One of the most storied rivalries in the history of the NFL, the Raiders and the Steelers will meet again three weeks into the 2023 season. Not only will this game be primetime on Sunday Night Football, it is the first homegame of the season for Las Vegas.
Last season, these two teams faced off in one of coldest match-ups of the year on Christmas Eve and the Raiders would lose 13-10 after blowing an early lead. Furthermore, this would be the last game that Derek Carr ever played for the Silver and Black.
This season, the Raiders defense will have to contend with a Steelers offense that expects to take steps forward with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Of course, the Steelers defense is likely to remain a formidable one with Pro Bowlers in both T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
While every game in the NFL is important, winning at home is imperative in order to make the playoffs. When the team finally opens the doors to Allegiant Stadium in week three, this will be a big game for both teams.