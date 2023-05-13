Las Vegas Raiders: 3 most important games on the 2023 schedule
By Jason Willis
Week 14: Raiders vs the Minnesota Vikings
With a week thirteen bye week, the Raiders will go a long time before they get a week to recover. Before the bye, Las Vegas has a date at home with the Kansas City Chiefs. As usual, it will take everything the team has to even stay competitive with their arch rivals.
Coming out of what will be a much needed bye, the Silver and Black will face off with the Minnesota Vikings in what will be the first of two consecutive home games coming out of the off week.
While these two teams don't face off often, the Raiders are 9-6 against the Vikings and have the ultimate bragging rights after they won their fist Super Bowl against Minnesota back in 1977.
Going into this one, the story is likely to be centered around the wideouts as Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson are perhaps the two best wide receivers in the league. In order to win this one, the Las Vegas defense will have to find a way to limit Jefferson and his new running mate, Jordan Addison.
With a three-game homestand, the Raiders have a chance to go on a late-season run. The Vikings are sandwiched between two divisional games so it will be important for Las Vegas not to overlook them.