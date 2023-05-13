Las Vegas Raiders: 3 most important games on the 2023 schedule
By Jason Willis
Week 16: Raiders @ the Kansas City Chiefs
Once again, the Raiders will play a nationally televised game against their hated rivals, the Kansas City Chief. After watching them hoist yet another Lombardi Trophy this season, the team is likely to be even more fired up about potentially knocking them off.
Of course, winning in Arrowhead Stadium has felt nearly impossible for the Raiders in recent years. Alas, with changes on the offensive side of the ball, Las Vegas will hope to finally get a win in Kansas City for the first time since the 2020 season.
With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce back in the fold, Kansas City is likely to be in the championship picture once again so if the Raiders are going to return to the playoffs, they will have to prove they belong by showing up against their rival on the road.
As mentioned, every game on the NFL schedule is big. Regardless, the game always feels a little bit bigger when the Raiders and the Chiefs line up. For Raider Nation. they will hope this game is still a meaningful one for the Silver and Black.