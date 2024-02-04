Raiders: 3 most likely OC hires after Kliff Kingsbury moves on
With Kliff Kingsbury spurning the Raiders, these three represent the most realistic hires for the offensive coordinator position.
By Jason Willis
As all of Raider Nation knows, there is never a dull moment with the Las Vegas Raiders franchise and even something as simple as hiring a new offensive coordinator was no different as Kliff Kingsbury, presumably hired earlier in the week, has withdrawn his name from the search after a contractual dispute.
While he likely heads either back to the college game or to Washington to be their offensive coordinator, the Raiders are forced back to the drawing board that saw several big names such as Klint Kubiak and Alex Van Pelt get signed away in recent days.
Fortunately for Las Vegas, they seemingly did a thorough and widespread search to address the position and many of their targets are still on the open market for the time being.
With the next hire likely to come relatively quickly for the Raiders, these three coaches represent the most likely hires to lead the Las Vegas offense in 2024 after the abandonment as mentioned earlier by Kingsbury.