Raiders: 3 most likely OC hires after Kliff Kingsbury moves on
With Kliff Kingsbury spurning the Raiders, these three represent the most realistic hires for the offensive coordinator position.
By Jason Willis
Luke Getsy
Another name who interviewed for the Las Vegas offensive coordinator job before the decision to hire Kingsbury, Getsy spent last season as the much-maligned coordinator of the Chicago Bears offense.
Much of this criticism came from the passing offense. Led by quarterback Justin Fields and Getsy, the unit finished 27th league-wide in passing yards per game with just 182.1. However, on the ground, they were second in the NFL with 141.1 rushing yards per game and dominated time of possession at 31:57 on average, third-best in the league.
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of his hire would be the strides taken toward the end of the season by Fields and the offense as a whole. Coming out of their week thirteen bye, the Bears won three of their final five games and scored 27 points or more in every game.
Furthermore, his ability to truly construct a passing offense should be considered as he was the passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers during Aaron Rodgers's two most recent MVP seasons.