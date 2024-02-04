Raiders: 3 most likely OC hires after Kliff Kingsbury moves on
With Kliff Kingsbury spurning the Raiders, these three represent the most realistic hires for the offensive coordinator position.
By Jason Willis
Eric Bieniemy
First making his name as the offensive coordinator under Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he won two Super Bowls in that role while leading some of the league's best offenses with Patrick Mahomes under center.
Finally, after five years of dominance in Kansas City, Ron Rivera gave him a chance to call plays in Washington as his offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the results were not great with just 19.4 points per game, good for 25th in the league.
Although the Raiders reportedly spoke to him recently about their open coordinator job, this would represent a glaring departure from the power running game Antonio Pierce seems to covet. Last season, Bieniemy’s Washington offense finished dead last in rush play percentage while it finished first in pass play percentage.
While he certainly should not be considered the front-runner for the Raiders job at this time, he would certainly be an intriguing option in his second chance at the position. He also should have some valuable insight into the Kansas City offense that has routinely gashed the Las Vegas defense throughout the entirety of Mahomes' tenure.