Raiders: 3 moves that would be a major mistake this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are building for the 2024 NFL season, and these three moves would be a big mistake in moving things forward.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders hold on to Hunter Renfrow
The Raiders have plenty of decisions to make with their pending free agents, as Josh Jacobs will be a topic of conversation all offseason long. However, there are also some guys who are under contract for the 2024 season that will also be at the forefront, notably wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
It has been a strange career for Renfrow with the Raiders, as he was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson, and did not have very high expectations going into his rookie season. However, he emerged as a real target for quarterback Derek Carr, even catching over 100 passes during the 2021 NFL season.
However, since Josh McDaniels arrived in 2022, and even when he was fired and Pierce took over as interim head coach, Renfrow has been phased out of the offense. There is a new offensive coordinator coming in, and he may decide to keep Renfrow around, but at this point, the fan favorite should be a cut candidate to free up salary cap space that the Raiders can spend on a more pressing position of need.