Raiders: 3 moves that would be a major mistake this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are building for the 2024 NFL season, and these three moves would be a big mistake in moving things forward.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders run it back with Aidan O'Connell at QB
Last season, Aidan O'Connell did a solid job at the quarterback position for the Raiders, as he was inserted as the starter once Pierce took over as interim head coach. While there were some tough outings, like not completing a pass after the first quarterback against Kansas City, and the Minnesota game, he played very well.
A fourth-round pick out of Purdue, O'Connell was expected to learn from the sidelines in Year 1, but instead, he got on-the-job training. Going into this offseason, he is likely the only quarterback on the roster who will be brought back for the 2024 NFL season, but the Raiders have to build that quarterback room up this offseason.
Not saying that O'Connell won't have a chance to regain his starting job next season, but the Raiders have to do everything they can to get real competition at the position. Whether they go all-in to try and trade up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, or lure a veteran free agent like Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield, O'Connell cannot be the unquestioned starter going into camp.