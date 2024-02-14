Raiders: 3 moves that would be a major mistake this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are building for the 2024 NFL season, and these three moves would be a big mistake in moving things forward.
By Brad Weiss
Not making the lines a priority this offseason
For the Raiders to compete in 2024, they have to be solid up front along the line on both sides of the ball. This is an interesting free agency for the Raiders because 60 percent of their starting offensive line from a year ago will be free agents this offseason.
Telesco will be tasked with putting that line back together, whether or not they bring Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Greg Van Roten back as a group, or re-sign only some.
On defense, the Raiders have some elite talent on the edges, but the defensive tackle spot will once again be a point of emphasis this offseason. Las Vegas missed on Jalen Carter during the 2023 NFL Draft, and it hurt them for the foreseeable future, as Carter looks like he is going to be a perennial Pro Bowl player.
There was a lot to like about both units last season, but changes need to be made to continue to move forward along the offensive and defensive lines. If the target those areas in free agency and the draft, the Raiders are going to be a formidable team in the trenches in 2024 and beyond.