Raiders: 3 moves Tom Telesco needs to make to win over Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco as their new general manager, and here are three moves he can make to win over Raider Nation.
By Brad Weiss
After the end of the 2023 NFL season, many fans of the Las Vegas Raiders wanted the team to hire Champ Kelly as the full-time general manager. Much like Antonio Pierce when he took over as the interim head coach, Kelly did a terrific job in the role, and the hope was that Mark Davis would run it back with both men at the helm of the franchise.
Well, Pierce was named head coach almost immediately after the season ended, as he was kind of a no-brainer. Fans, players, and alumni all wanted Pierce back on the sidelines for the Raiders next season, and while the backing for Kelly was not so loud, there was still a good chance he would shed the interim title this offseason as well.
In the end, the Raiders decided to pass on making Kelly their full-time general manager, and instead, went with veteran Tom Telesco. Telesco was the Chargers general manager from 2013 up until late in the 2023 NFL season, when he was fired by the team after the Raiders beat Los Angeles 63-21.
Now, he will be expected to turn around the Raiders franchise, and here is how he can win over the fans of the Silver and Black.