Raiders: 3 moves Tom Telesco needs to make to win over Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco as their new general manager, and here are three moves he can make to win over Raider Nation.
By Brad Weiss
3. Make a big splash in free agency
The Raiders will go into this offseason with some solid salary cap space, and they have some guys they could get rid of to clear up even more. The expectation is that Hunter Renfrow is going to be let go by the Raiders, clearing millions in cap space, and Telesco and company still have to figure out whether or not they are going to pay big money to keep Josh Jacobs in the Silver and Black.
This past offseason, the Raiders did not make many big splashes in free agency, although they did strike gold with some of their signings. Robert Spillane, Marcus Epps, and Jakobi Meyers proved to be key signings for the Silver and Black, and in 2024, the hope is that Telesco can make the right moves in free agency.
Looking ahead to the 2024 free agency class, there are some big names available, and some that could really fill major needs for the Las Vegas Raiders. Telesco may want to take a big swing in free agency this offseason, adding players of need like Christian Wilkins, L'Jarius Sneed, or even Chiefs legend Chris Jones.
Making a big splash will prove to Raider Nation that Telesco is in this to win-now, building up excitement for the 2024 NFL season.