Raiders: 3 moves Tom Telesco needs to make to win over Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco as their new general manager, and here are three moves he can make to win over Raider Nation.
By Brad Weiss
2. Pair Patrick Graham with an elite offensive coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to land an offensive coordinator, and for Telesco, time could be running out. Big name offensive coordinators are flying off the board in recent days, as Zac Robinson will go to Atlanta to be their new OC, and Kellen Moore is going to leave the Chargers and go to the Philadelphia Eagles.
There are still some solid names remaining, and for Telesco, he has to make this a priority over the next couple of days. The Raiders cannot afford to swing and miss on an offensive coordinator this offseason, as they still have question marks at quarterback, and need to find the right combination in those two roles.
Las Vegas is likely to return Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator, and he is one of the best in the game at what he does. If Telesco can pair Graham with an elite offensive coordinator, it will take a lot of the pressure off of Antonio Pierce in his first full season as the team's head coach.
The rumor is that the Raiders plan to get this figured out early next week, and Telesco better make sure he gets this one right.