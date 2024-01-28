Raiders: 3 moves Tom Telesco needs to make to win over Raider Nation
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco as their new general manager, and here are three moves he can make to win over Raider Nation.
By Brad Weiss
1. Trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is solid capital, but a spot that puts them out of contention for some of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft. Overall, there are a handful of potential Day 1 starting quarterbacks in this year's draft class, but to get them, the Raiders will have to pull off a big move to get into the top of the draft.
Caleb Williams and Drake Maye were the big names going into the college football season, but a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign by Jayden Daniels has his draft stock on the rise. All three of those guys are slated to be a top-5 picks this April, so if the Raiders want one of them, Telesco is going to have to work some draft magic.
Trading away significant assets for a potential starting quarterback is not always smart business, as we have seen it backfire in the past. However, we have also seen it work out big time for some franchises, and it seems the Raiders group has their eyes set on Daniels, who was recruited by Pierce at Arizona State.
This would be one way to make a shocking arrival with a franchise, and if the Raiders did end up getting one of the top-3 quarterbacks in this year's draft class, Telesco would have a whole lot more fans in Raider Nation.