Raiders: 3 position groups that have been upgraded through free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders are turning their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft, but they upgraded some position groups in free agency already.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft across the next few weeks, but they also made a strong push in free agency. Las Vegas brought in a brand new general manager this offseason, adding Tom Telesco from the Chargers franchise, as well as made Antonio Pierce their full-time head coach.
That duo is going to be expected to change the narrative surrounding the Raiders, as they look to become perennial playoff contenders in the AFC. This has already been an exciting offseason, but with the draft only weeks away, we are just getting started in terms of building up the roster for 2024.
Here, we look at three position groups that have already been upgraded this offseason.
3. Tight End
The arrival of Harrison Bryant was a strong one for the Raiders, who lost Austin Hooper in free agency to the New England Patriots. Hooper caught 25 passes for 234 yards last season, but with the emergence of Michael Mayer, he was someone the Raiders were willing to let walk in free agency.
In his place, the Raiders signed Harrison Bryant, who had only 13 catches last season, but three of which went for touchdowns. He will be a solid complement to Mayer at the position group, and with his ability to block, and make plays inside the red zone, this is an upgrade from Hooper.