Raiders: 3 position groups that have been upgraded through free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders are turning their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft, but they upgraded some position groups in free agency already.
By Brad Weiss
2. Quarterback
We knew big changes were coming to the Raiders quarterback room this offseason, especially with the team firing Josh McDaniels during the 2023 NFL season. Las Vegas released both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, moves that were expected, and brought in Gardner Minshew via free agency.
Last offseason, the trio of Garoppolo, Hoyer, and Aidan O'Connell went into the summer with the depth chart already set. However, this offseason, the position group is in much better shape, as the duo of Gardner Minshew II and O'Connell is much better than Garoppolo and Hoyer, while a rookie quarterback will likely join the roster as well.
For the first time in a long time, the Raiders are going to have a legitimate battle for the starting quarterback job, and that is a good sign for the franchise. Both Minshew and O'Connell have proven they can win games at the NFL level, and if the Raiders do decide to trade up for a quarterback on Day 1, or possibly even bring one in on Day 2, the position group will be in much better shape than it was a year ago.