Raiders: 3 position groups that have been upgraded through free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders are turning their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft, but they upgraded some position groups in free agency already.
By Brad Weiss
1. Defensive Tackle
This is a no-brainer, as the Las Vegas Raiders may have the best defensive line in all of football this season. Las Vegas brought back Adam Butler and John Jenkins in free agency, two key components at the position group last season, while also adding the best available free agent at defensive tackle.
Christian Wilkins takes this group to the next level, as he is coming off a career-high nine sacks last season with the Miami Dolphins. With Tyree Wilson moving inside last season, that gives the Raiders for capable defensive tackles for the 2024 season, and that should bode well for Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge.
The truth is, this is a group that has a real chance to be special next season, and that should put the pressure on every offensive line that takes on the Silver and Black in 2024. Wilkins is a game changer, and fills a void the Raiders have been trying to fix for years, so the expectation is that the Raiders will dominate in the trenches this season.