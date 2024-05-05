Raiders: 3 positions that could come back to haunt Las Vegas in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders roster is solid going into 2024, but these specific positions could come back to haunt them this season.
By Brad Weiss
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, the Las Vegas Raiders roster certainly got a shot in the arm across the three-day event. Las Vegas utilized early picks on getting some of the best players available, and then went into need-mode, filling some of the bigger voids on their roster.
Still, questions remain in terms of the roster, and those questions won't be answered until we start getting into training camp. Here, we look at three specific position groups that could come back to haunt the Raiders this season.
3. Right Tackle
In the third round of the NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Delmar Glaze, a versatile offensive tackle from the University of Maryland. Glaze played both right and left tackle for the Terrapins, and give the Raiders a good option as either the starting right tackle as a rookie, or a capable swing tackle.
If Glaze does not win the starting job, that position will go to Thayer Munford Jr., who played very well last season in limited starting capacity. The problem is, when you have a question mark at a position, it usually means you do not have a definitive starter, and that could end up being an issue for the Raiders in 2024.