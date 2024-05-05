Raiders: 3 positions that could come back to haunt Las Vegas in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders roster is solid going into 2024, but these specific positions could come back to haunt them this season.
By Brad Weiss
2. Cornerback
Possibly the biggest area of need going into the NFL Draft was the cornerback position, where the Raiders were looking to add another starter on the outside opposite Jack Jones. The Raiders ended up picking two cornerbacks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, selecting Mississippi State star Decamerion Richardson in the fourth round, and then Pitt corner MJ Devonshire in the seventh.
Still, there is no definitive starter at the other outside cornerback spot, and that is a position battle that should rage all summer long. The Raiders could also add a cornerback still in free agency, as there are some capable players still available, but they also do not want to add a washed up corner like they did with Marcus Peters last offseason.
Cornerback is a huge position in the NFL, and in the AFC West, where two teams have elite quarterbacks, strong secondary play is going to be paramount. The Raiders have gotten significantly better on the defensive side of the ball, but if they struggle at cornerback in 2024, it could prove to be the difference in them making the playoffs or not.