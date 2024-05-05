Raiders: 3 positions that could come back to haunt Las Vegas in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders roster is solid going into 2024, but these specific positions could come back to haunt them this season.
By Brad Weiss
1. Quarterback
When it comes to sports, there is no position more important that the quarterback spot on an NFL team. Super Bowls are won and lost based on who the team has under center, and while some quarterbacks have defied odds and won it all despite not being elite, it certainly helps to have one of the top guys at the position for your franchise.
The Raiders did not trade up for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft despite so many reports that they would in-fact do so. They did try to get to No. 2 to select Jayden Daniels, but once that fell through, and Michael Penix Jr. went to Atlanta at No. 8 overall, their quest for a draft quarterback was over.
That means that Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell will battle it out for the starting job this summer, which should bring great competition. However, neither player is considered a star at the position right now, and without an elite player under center in 2024, the Raiders could end up struggling to move the football.
Both players have won at the NFL level, and both are very capable of leading the Raiders to the playoffs if they can put together a strong season. However, if neither plays well, the Raiders will be on the outside looking in at the playoffs in 2024.