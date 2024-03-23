3 prospects the Raiders can draft to make Christian Wilkins' life easier
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft is a month away, and the hope is that new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco an find the kind of success that has evaded his predecessors, especially on Day 1. This offseason, Telesco made a monster move by adding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the top player available at his position group this cycle.
Here, we look at three 2024 NFL Draft prospects the Raiders could draft to take some pressure off of Christian Wilkins.
3 prospects the Raiders can draft to make Christian Wilkins' life easier
3. Edgerrin Cooper
The Raiders still need help at the linebacker group, even with the improvement from Divine Deablo last season, and the strong Raiders debut by Robert Spillane. The truth is, they do not have enough depth at the position group right now, and a player like Edgerrin Cooper would be a solid Day 2 pick to help solifidy the linebacker room.
Cooper is coming off a season that saw him notch over 80 tackles and eight sacks, great production from his linebacker spot. He would battle Luke Masterson for a starting job right away, and even as the fourth linebacker, instantly improves the second level of this Raiders defense.