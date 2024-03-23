3 prospects the Raiders can draft to make Christian Wilkins' life easier
By Brad Weiss
2. T'Vondre Sweat
While Wilkins was the biggest signing of free agency for the Raiders, the team did not stop there in terms of bolstering the position group. Telesco also brought back both Adam Butler and John Jenkins in free agency, giving them more than enough options at defensive tackle going forward.
However, even if Tyree Wilson improves in 2024, and can man one of the starting defensive tackle spots, a player like T'Vondre Sweat would be hard for the Raiders to pass on. This guy has Jalen Carter potential at the next level, and you can never have too many playmakers at the defensive tackle position.
Sweat is looking like an early Day 2 pick right now, so the Raiders would have to use their second round pick to get him. Las Vegas figures to have one of the better defensive lines in the NFL next season, and Sweat could come in and not only fight for a starting job, but help keep Wilkins fresh throughout the season.