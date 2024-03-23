3 prospects the Raiders can draft to make Christian Wilkins' life easier
By Brad Weiss
1. Terrion Arnold
The Raiders hold the No. 13 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and right now, Alabama's Terrion Arnold looks like the favorite to land in Las Vegas Arnold was seen getting comfortable with Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce at his Pro Day, and he certainly has the talent to come in and start as a rookie.
Cornerback is a sore spot for the Raiders defense right now, as they just do not have enough talent or depth heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. In fact, the Raiders could end up spending multiple draft picks on the position group, and many feel that Arnold is the most pro-ready at the position of anybody in his draft class.
Jack Jones is the CB1 for the Raiders right now, and Nate Hobbs is going to be back starting as the slot cornerback. A player like Arnold could come in and be a playmaker right away at the next level, as he is fast, strong, and is not afraid to take on the top wide receiver every time he steps onto the field.