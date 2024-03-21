3 prospects Raiders can draft to make Davante Adams' life easier
The Las Vegas Raiders have solid draft capital in 2024, and here are three prospects who can make Davante Adams' life easier.
By Brad Weiss
We are inching closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, one that will set the stage for Tom Telesco's run as the Las Vegas Raiders general manager. Telesco comes to Las Vegas after holding the same position with the Chargers for the last decade-plus, and will be tasked with turning the Silver and Black into a perennial playoff contender.
Telesco did a nice job keeping some elite talent in-house this offseason, most notably wide receiver Davante Adams. Rumors have been swirling that the team could trade away Adams since the day Derek Carr was released, but Telesco made the right move by keeping Adams with the Silver and Black.
Here, we look at three prospects that could make Davante Adams' life easier in 2024 and beyond.
3 prospects Raiders can draft to make Davante Adams' life easier
3. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
We start along the offensive line, as the Raiders are still looking for an answer at right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor left the franchise for the New York Giants in free agency, making the right tackle spot a big position of need going into this draft season.
There are plenty of players that should hear their name called in the first round at offensive tackle this April, but Taliese Fuaga makes a lot of sense. He should be available when the Raiders pick at No. 13 overall, and has the size and strength to be a plug-and-play starter at the next level.