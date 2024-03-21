3 prospects Raiders can draft to make Davante Adams' life easier
The Las Vegas Raiders have solid draft capital in 2024, and here are three prospects who can make Davante Adams' life easier.
By Brad Weiss
1. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
This will take a miracle to happen, but if there is one quarterback who can help the Raiders immediately in 2024, it would be LSU star Jayden Daniels. Caleb Williams is the presumed No. 1 overall pick, so Las Vegas has no shot at getting him, while Drake Maye has been ranked above Daniels for the most part all draft season.
Some mock drafts have Daniels going No. 2 overall to Washington, which would put him out of play as well, but others have him falling a bit. If the Raiders can somehow get into the top-4 picks, possibly by trading with the New England Patriots or Arizona Cardinals, then Daniels could be in play, and the Raiders would run the index card up to select him.
Daniels has incredible downfield accuracy, which plays right into Adams' game, and can make plays with his feet, enabling him to extend plays, which also benefits Adams. Aidan O'Connell and Adams developed a nice connection last year, and Gardner Minshew is good at getting playmakers the ball, but Daniels would take this offense to another level.