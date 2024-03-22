3 prospects the Raiders could draft to make Jack Jones' life easier
The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid CB1 in Jack Jones, but these three draft prospects could make his life a lot easier.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders made a great move during the 2023 NFL season, adding Jack Jones in free agency from the New England Patriots. Jones came to the Raiders on a cheap contract, and will be with the team in 2024, and hopefully beyond.
With the Raiders defense taking a big step forward in 2023, there is reason to believe they could be one of the best units in the NFL next season. The arrival of Christian Wilkins in free agency should help a lot, but more talent is needed if they hope to take the group to the next level.
Here, we look at three draft prospects who could make Jones' life a lot easier next season.
3 prospects the Raiders could draft to make Jack Jones' life easier
3. Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
The Raiders saw great growth from Divine Deablo this past season, as he was finally healthy and able to start dominating on the defensive side of the ball. The arrival of Robert Spillane in free agency took a lot of the pressure off of him, and it will be interesting to see what that duo does in Year 2 next season.
Looking at this year's draft class, Payton Wilson from NC State may be the best available linebacker when all is said and done. The Raiders likely won't use a first-round pick on him, but if he is available with pick No. 44, the front office has to look long and hard at bringing him in.