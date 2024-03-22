3 prospects the Raiders could draft to make Jack Jones' life easier
The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid CB1 in Jack Jones, but these three draft prospects could make his life a lot easier.
By Brad Weiss
2. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The 2024 NFL Draft class is loaded with talent at the cornerback spot, which is great news for the Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of Jones and Nate Hobbs, the Raiders have to do something to address this position group, especially with Amik Robertson leaving for the Detroit Lions in free agency.
Alabama had their Pro Day this past week, and all eyes were on the connection between head coach Antonio Pierce and Alabama star Terrion Arnold. Widely considered one of the top-2 cornerbacks in this year's draft class, Arnold would be a perfect fit in the Silver and Black, and slide right in as a starter in Year 1.
Arnold has the talent and coverage skills to come in and start on the outside, allowing Hobbs to retain his spot as the team's slot cornerback. If the rumors are true, Pierce is certainly interested in drafting Arnold, and it would not surprise anybody if he was the team's No. 13 overall pick this April.